Ilyas Ahmad Bilour blames government for spread of Covid-19

PESHAWAR: A leading businessman, former senator and Awami National Party leader, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, has blamed the government for rapid spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and attack of locusts in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ilyas Bilour said the rulers have completely ruined the country’s economy. He asked the government to take prompt steps to contain further spread of the Covid-19, otherwise, the whole nation would be unsafe. Instead of imposing smart lockdown, he suggested, a four weeks curfew should be clamped down across the country.

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the ANP leader said the whole nation had been trapped owing to the stubborn attitude and incompetence of the selected prime minister. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had blamed the masses for his criminal negligence, which was deplorable.

“We had never seen such an incompetent and directionless prime minister during the last three decades,” the ANP leader said. He alleged the government had deliberately spread the coronavirus.

He recalled that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in his speech during the last budget session, intimated that the locust swarm would come anytime so the government should take timely steps to control it.