Pak Navy moot reviews deteriorated security situation in IOK

ISLAMABAD: The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy (PN) has reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris. The conference concluded here at Naval Headquarters Thursday and it was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The Field Commands participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Headquarters. Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation, reaffirmed implementation of government policies to restrict countrywide spread of COVID-19 and simultaneous support to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy. The Command Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commands undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.