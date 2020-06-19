Public disregard rendering lockdown ineffective

LAHORE: Gross violations of SOPs in most of the city’s lockdown areas have been observed, thanks to public disregard.

The district administration on Tuesday night locked down 61 streets, roads and mohallahs in view of the number of corona cases reported from these areas.

During Thursday’s random visit to sealed localities, the scribe witnessed gross violations of smart lockdown SOPs. People were freely coming and going and policemen at the barricades watched their movement silently.

In Johar Town, a man was coming out of a sealed street on a motorbike with two kids and on query he said he was going to get roti from a nearby tandoor. Some of the sealed roads in Islampura were deserted whereas in some streets youngsters were seen playing cricket.

There was quite an activity in a public park in Johar Town’s sealed F2 Block with locals sitting or walking and children enjoying swings.

On the other hand, a complete disregard of SOPs was witnessed at almost all shopping malls, big grocery stores, middle and lower class markets, especially by women who brought minor children with them.

All cash and carry stores, which were earlier selling groceries only, also opened their non-food sections while other shops in the malls were also opened. “Observing social distancing is a dream, which we can’t implement,” said a senior official of the district administration on anonymity.

He said under smart lockdown, the district administration only sealed 61 streets, mohallahs and localities and even at these places violations were going on.

Naseem, a resident of Model Town, who was shopping at Karim Block Market, said the authorities concerned had failed to implement corona SOPs for lack of public cooperation.

He said the government was pressured by traders into opening their businesses before Eid but now it was the challenge of implementing corona SOPs. “I ask every customer entering my shop to wear mask but most of them pay no heed to my request,” said a shopkeeper at Samanabad. He said mostly they left the shop without shopping. He said the market committee also did nothing in this regard.

Long queues of vehicles on city roads and traffic jams have also become a common occurrence. Ichhra, Mozang Chungi, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Link Road Model Town, Multan Road and almost every thoroughfare stays full of vehicles.

Parking at most of the city malls stays full and people are seen parking their vehicles on roads and side roads. In Johar Town, long queues of vehicles outside a big mall are a routine matter.

Rahim, manager of a brand shop in Gulberg, said they had lost a number of customers while implementing social distancing rules because a customer never waits and moves to the next shop if denied entry.

Most of small shops openly violate SOPs while at many points people are seen packed in small shops, especially at Karim Block Market, Panorama Center, Anarkali, Liberty, Ichhra, Chungi Amarsadhu, Township, Johar Town G1, and Wapda Town etc.

“I can’t provide sanitizer to all of my customers because it is not a cheap item,” said a small trader, Ahmed, of Green Town Market. He repairs LED lights at a small stall outside a shop and says he can’t afford the product because over 100 people visit him which means he needs gallons of sanitizer. Same are the views of other small traders. They say they can’t force customers to follow SOPs for fear of losing them.

“We can’t stop masses from coming to markets and it is the duty and responsibility of public to take safety measures,” said Danish Afzal, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, while talking to The News. He said there were almost 200 big and small markets in the provincial capital and if we counted shops, they were in thousands. The traders community had assured us of implementing corona SOPs but they were not fulfilling commitment.

Replying to a question about the situation, he said it would give a boost to corona cases, adding the district administration had already briefed the government in this regard.