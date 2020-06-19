100 rescue paramedics placed at Mayo Hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: One hundred rescue paramedics have been placed at Mayo Hospital on the request of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Government of Punjab to facilitate the hospital administration for dealing with the major burden of Covid-19 patients. The rescue paramedics have been trained in collaboration with doctors and nurses of Mayo hospital at Lahore Expo Corona Isolation Centre for the management of Corona patients.