Fri Jun 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

3,000 cops deployed at 53 Covid-19 hotspots

OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

LAHORE: The DIG Operations has said the Lahore police operations wing is striving hard to protect people from coronavirus. He said police have locked down and sealed around 53 most corona affected areas till June 30, designated in the notification of the Home Department. The DIG said around 3,000 police officers and officials have been deployed on 280 pickets at virus affected hotspots and under lockdown areas to contain unnecessary movement of citizens.

