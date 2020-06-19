Pak Secretariat employees body stages protest against govt

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Secretariat Employees Coordination Council on Thursday staged protest against government decision for freezing salaries of public sector employees in the budget 2020-21. The employees of Pak Secretariat along with joint call from the provincial capital have staged peaceful protest at Secretariat Chowk Islamabad in which hundreds of employees participated. On this occasion, the leader of employees Zulfikar Ahmed said that the employees were hoping to get substantial raise in their salaries on eve of budget after passing through inflationary pressures in the outgoing fiscal year but all hopes dashed to the ground when the government took decision to freeze salaries and pension in this budget that could not justify in anyway.