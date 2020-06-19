close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
June 19, 2020

Section 144 extended in Punjab divisions

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department extended Section 144 in divisions of Punjab, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Gujrat and declared that there shall be controlled entry and exit in the areas of these divisions identified as hotspots in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to a notification, Punjab chief secretary announced that Section 144 had been imposed in the province. The Punjab Home Department said that all markets, shopping malls and restaurants in these areas would be closed. Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Agha said pharmacies, clinics, dispensaries, stores, bakeries, Tandoors, milk shops, auto-workshops, chicken and meat shops, shops of vegetables and petrol pumps will remain open.

