Replies sought on plea against plasma sale

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought replies from primary healthcare, law and parliamentary affairs secretaries on a petition against illegal sale of plasma by the patient recovered from Covid-19.

The petitioner- lawyer Arshad Virk through his counsel Ali Imran Rao pleaded that patients recovered from corona virus were openly selling their plasma in violation of strict laws. He said they had made mockery of law but government had not taken any action to stop illegal sale of plasma. There are apprehensions of international mafia's involvement in this dirty game. The petitioner requested the court to direct the government to immediately stop the illegal sale of plasma and take stringent action against the responsible. The court heard initial arguments, and issued notices to the respondent secretaries.