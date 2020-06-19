Bata donates shoes to PKLI frontline staff

LAHORE: Bata Pakistan Incorporation’s team distributed shoes among all Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) frontline staff, to pay tribute and recognise their unwavering efforts, in their fight against coronavirus.

The team was welcomed by PKLI Marketing Department representatives in the hospital on June 18, 2020. PKLI Dean Professor Dr Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed and Hospital Director Dr Tazeen Ziya met Bata Pakistan team.

The visiting team appreciated the steps the PKLI team was taking for creating awareness among masses and curtailing the spread of coronavirus disease in the community.