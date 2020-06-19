Yasmin asked to resign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has demanded resignation of Dr Yasmin Rashid over blaming Lahorites for her failure to control Covid-19 spread.
In a statement, she alleged that Yasmin Rashid was no more eligible to hold the seat as she had proved herself incompetent as a health minister. She said that PM Imran Khan had called Lahorites donkeys while Yasmin Rashid called them illiterate.