Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:The weather remained partly cloudy with hot conditions in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in Sindh and Balochistan. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Pothohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.