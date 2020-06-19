Hamza case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz until July 1. The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing reference as soon as possible.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings. The jail authorities did not produce Hamza before the court due to Covid-19 protocol.

The bureau had alleged that Hamza Shahbaz committed money laundering and amassed assets beyond his known sources of income. It is pertinent to mention that Hamza had approached Supreme Court for bail in the case after dismissal of his bail plea by a Lahore High Court bench.