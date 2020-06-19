Man kills sister, brother-in-law

LAHORE: A man shot dead his sister and brother-in-law in Raiwind on Thursday. The accused identified as Saim along with his friend Ansar approached victim Awais of Watna village and opened fire. Meanwhile, the accused’s sister Banish came there to rescue her husband and got fatal gunshot wounds as well. The victims were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced brought dead. Police said the accused intended to kill his bother-in-law over an old domestic issue. Police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy and arrested the murderers.

reunited: A missing child, Khalil, met his parents with the help of Garhi Shahu Police Station here on Thursday. Khalid had lost his way to home. After passing some hours, his family informed the police station who searched the child and handed him over to his family.

masks: Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir has said for protection of citizens from Corona virus, police officers and officials in all districts are engaged on frontline without even caring about their lives and field officers under their supervision are ensuring the instructions issued by the government regarding smart lockdown so that the spread of this pandemic may be reduced to maximum extent.