Centre directed to submit wheat, sugar import, export policy

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed federal government to submit its import and export policy regarding wheat and sugar. The court was hearing a petition questioning government's failure to control wheat, flour and sugar crisis in the country. Representing the petition, Advocate Azhar Siddique argued that the government failed to set a target for procuring an estimated amount of wheat and there was also mismanagement at the hands of price control ‘mafia’ working secretly. He alleged that the mafia persuaded the government to allow export of wheat and sugar with heavy rebate that led to the crisis. He said wheat and sugar mafia were on a looting spree but the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) was playing the role of a silent spectator. To it, the court directed CCP to submit a report as what action had been taken so far against cartelisation by wheat and sugar mafia.