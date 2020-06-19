Domestic players, coaches contracts to be extended

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced it will extend the contracts of all domestic players and coaches, expiring on June 30, till July 31 before the new 12-month contracts will come into effect from August 1.

The decision has been made by PCB's High Performance Department, which is presently busy carrying out a 360 degree appraisal of all its coaches. The process is expected to conclude early next month with the six cricket association sides to be confirmed by the end of July, stated PCB in a media release.

In the 2019-20 season, the PCB had offered 192 contracts to the domestic cricketers of which 186 cricketers had accepted the contracts.