Shakil, Numan’s legal battle against PCB continues

ISLAMABAD: An in Chamber Appeal was filed on Thursday against the return order dated 17.6.2020 of Assistant Registrar (Civil-II) (for Registrar) Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Constitutional Petition filed by Shakil Shaikh, former Member BoG Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Numan Butt, Member BoG (suspended) against PCB and others, challenging the betting/ gambling in consequence of Live Streaming Media Rights Agreement of PCB with Techfront International. A constitutional petition was filed on Wednesday that was returned by registrar next day with couple of objections regarding maintainability of the petition.