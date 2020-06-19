England women training from 22nd

LONDON: Twenty-four England women players will return to individual skills based training on Monday June 22 ahead of a potential tri-series against India and South Africa in September.

England's women were due to play India in late June but that series was postponed because of Covid-19 while South Africa were originally set to play two T20Is and four ODIs in a bilateral series in September. However, the proposal is now for a T20I tri-series against both nations to take place towards the end of the summer to preserve as many of the women's fixtures as possible. Although the details of the tri-series are yet to be confirmed, players returning to training is a pleasing sign. It was only five weeks ago that Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, said there was a risk that no women's cricket would be played this summer as the ECB prioritised the men's fixtures in a bid to mitigate as much of financial impact of Covid-19 as possible.

The players, including captain Heather Knight, Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone, will train across six venues under the same medical guidelines and bio-secure conditions that have been in place for the men's squad, who returned to training mid-way through May.