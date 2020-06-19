England women training from 22nd

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Twenty-four England women players will return to individual skills based training on Monday June 22 ahead of a potential tri-series against India and South Africa in September.
England's women were due to play India in late June but that series was postponed because of Covid-19 while South Africa were originally set to play two T20Is and four ODIs in a bilateral series in September. However, the proposal is now for a T20I tri-series against both nations to take place towards the end of the summer to preserve as many of the women's fixtures as possible. Although the details of the tri-series are yet to be confirmed, players returning to training is a pleasing sign. It was only five weeks ago that Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket, said there was a risk that no women's cricket would be played this summer as the ECB prioritised the men's fixtures in a bid to mitigate as much of financial impact of Covid-19 as possible.
The players, including captain Heather Knight, Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone, will train across six venues under the same medical guidelines and bio-secure conditions that have been in place for the men's squad, who returned to training mid-way through May.