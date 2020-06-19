Afridi recovering from COVID-19

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, who was tested positive for Coronavirus, revealed that his health is recovering and he is in good health.

Afridi came live on Facebook to address the rumours on social media over his degrading health due to Covid-19. The contagious coronavirus has spread in hundreds of countries across the globes, infecting more than eight million people while claiming the lives of 400,000 people.

Afridi said, “Wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First 2-3 days were tough for me but my condition has been improving I miss my children, miss hugging them but it is important to take precautions.” Afridi further said that he had a feeling that he will end up getting infected by COVID-19 as he was travelling a lot to help people across Pakistan in the current testing times.Afridi s foundation provided ration and other daily essentials for thousands of people in the country during the lockdown.