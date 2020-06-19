Australia batting coach Hick axed in corona cull

PERTH: Australian coach Justin Langer revealed Thursday long-time batting assistant Graeme Hick was among 40 jobs axed due to Covid-19, and said telling him was like “facing Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh without a helmet and a box on”.

Cricket Australia announced the round of cuts on Wednesday, a day after chief executive Kevin Roberts resigned, with the former England batsman one of those let go.Langer said it was “really hard” breaking the news to Hick -- as tough as facing the legendary West Indian pace duo.

Some 15 percent of Cricket Australia’s staff are being made redundant to save Aus$40 million (US$27.6 million), with the governing body concerned about further financial shocks this year.Langer said the cuts would have an impact on the national team.

Along with losing Hick, he said it may not be possible to have a second selector travel on overseas tours, as is customary.Langer, Trevor Hohns and George Bailey make up the three-man selection panel.