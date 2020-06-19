Haris eyes Test cricket too

LAHORE: Fast bowler Haris Rauf, who came to limelight with his performance in Australian Big Bash League (BBL), says he is going to England with a target that he has to be Test cricket player too.

Speaking to reporters via teleconference on Thursday, Haris ensured that he has complete control over his aggression. “See, aggression is the beauty of fast bowling. It is just on the field as off the field everything comes to normal. If you remember, my wicket-taking celebration style was highly criticised in Big Bash League so I changed it, I have complete control over my aggression,” he said. “As far as being overconfident is concerned, so I think if a cricketer sticks onto his skills, overconfidence will never come” he added.

Making his mark via Lahore Qalandars platform, Haris said: “I have now the opportunity to play a Test match and am in hundred percent form.

“We will have ample time there before we play the first Test against the home side. I will try to express myself in the nets with the red-ball so that I can get a chance to represent Pakistan in Tests,” he reiterated. Right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf has played only two T20I matches for Pakistan so far.

Lahore Qalandars in the initial days polished the fast bowler to such an extent that he had already gained fame in the world before debut.

Haris Rauf has been included in the emerging category of the contract and is now going to England with the Pakistan team. Haris Rauf says that a long tour in England will be beneficial and the conditions there are very beneficial for fast bowlers. “I will take advantage of these conditions as I did in Australia’s Big Bash.”

He said that apart from experienced bowling coach Waqar Younis, fellow fast bowlers are also new and experienced and he and they will also get an opportunity to learn from each other.

He also disclosed that former pacer Wasim Akram advised him to be careful about hamstring and lower back during England tour. “Wasim Bhai told me to take care of my fitness in England. He advised me to be careful about hamstring and lower back injuries,” he maintained. It must be noted here that the Pakistan team is scheduled to travel to England in last week of June. The green shirt will play three Tests and as many T20Is against the home team.