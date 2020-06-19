Haider eyes permanent spot in national squad

ISLAMABAD: Rookie Haider Ali wants a permanent place on the national team in all formats of the game as he looks keen to play the role for Pakistan what Rohit Sharma has been doing for India.

In a video conference with media (The News included) Thursday, Haider Ali said he had set his eyes on a permanent place on the national team. “I want to play long for Pakistan and have been working hard to achieve that goal. Since Rohit Sharma is my ideal I want to play the same role for Pakistan as a batsman what Rohit Sharma has been playing for India.

The best thing in Rohit that I like is his concentration to covert fifty into hundred and hundred into two hundred. That are my plans to stay long at the wicket and try to dominate bowling on the given day. I know this would never come easier but when you work hard, concentrate fully there is no reason you cannot achieve that target. What I am looking at is to get the first break and I would not let that go easily.”

He said he was lucky to get a chance to play for his country at such an early stage. “I could not believe a facebook message that my father shared with me that I have been selected to tour England. The moment I saw the PCB website, I started celebrating with my father who is the only reason why I pursued the game. He always supported me, boosted my confidence and continued extending all kind of help to see me working hard on learning the art.”

Based at Sheenbagh (Attock), Haider started his career as a tape-ball cricketer, playing along with his cousin who had been the only youngster in his family playing the game. Then I started playing hard ball cricket, going on to represent the country at und-16 and then at under-19 level.

Haider, a hard hitting batsman had shown exceptional talent while playing for under-19, Pakistan A, during PSL 2020 and then at the first class level. “My season with Northern was a total success and I ended up scoring century in the final. I also got immediate success in PSL and want to continue with the same vein in international cricket also. I know that is not an easy task but when you work hard and stay focus you can achieve the ultimate.” He said coaches never tried to modify his style of batting giving him all the luxury to play with his natural style. “They only built my confidence by saying that PSL and first class cricket is no different to under-19 cricket. That helped me a lot.”

Amongst Pakistan cricketers, Haider praised Younis Khan for his style and resilience at the crease.