Rhodes will go - Oxford college backs statue removal

LONDON: An Oxford University college has voted in favour of removing a statue of 19th-century colonialist Cecil Rhodes, less than two weeks after thousands of protestors called for it to be taken down. Oriel College said it also wanted to set up an independent inquiry into the “key issues” surrounding the statue of the Victorian mining tycoon. “Both of these decisions were reached after a thoughtful period of debate and reflection and with the full awareness of the impact these decisions are likely to have in Britain and around the world,” it said in a statement Wednesday. The move comes after a large protest by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign on June 9, with demonstrators chanting “Take it down!” and “Decolonise!”

The campaign to remove the statue, which started four years ago, was reignited by the global explosion of Black Lives Matter demonstrations, following the killing in the United States of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer. Campaigners had also demanded changes to the Rhodes scholarship, which has been awarded to more than 8,000 overseas students to study at Oxford University, since 1902. Rhodes — a white supremacist like many builders of the British empire — gave his name to the territories of Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe and Zambia, and founded the De Beers diamond company. He studied at Oxford and left money to Oriel College after his death in 1902. Oriel´s statement said it would examine how to improve access and attendance of Black Asian and minority ethnic undergraduate and graduate students. The independent commission of inquiry would also review “how the college´s 21st-century commitment to diversity can sit more easily with its past.