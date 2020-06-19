North Korea an ‘extraordinary threat’: US

WASHINGTON: North Korea remains an acute threat to the Indo-Pacific region, a senior Pentagon official said Thursday after Pyongyang blew up its liaison office with South Korea. “As we´ve been starkly reminded in recent days, North Korea continues to present an extraordinary threat to the region and which demands our continued vigilance,” said David Helvey, the acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs. “It´s hard to tell what´s going to unfold over the next few days and weeks. But I do think that it´s important to say that we remain vigilant against any types of threats and provocations,” said Helvey.