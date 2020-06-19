Ukrainian lawmaker says he has Gutenberg Bible fragment in his private collection

KYIV: A wealthy Ukrainian politician has made public a manuscript in his private collection that he says is a fragment of the Gutenberg Bible, the world’s first substantial printed book, although researchers said it would need to be authenticated. The Gutenberg Bible was produced using the moveable type printing press invented by Johannes Gutenberg in Germany in the 15th century. Only a few dozen volumes still exist and researchers struggle to collect information about scattered fragments. Viktor Medvedchuk, a lawmaker with ties to Russia, listed the manuscript in a wealth declaration made mandatory for elected officials in an anti-corruption reform in 2016.