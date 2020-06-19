close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 19, 2020

UK foreign minister says taking knee is ‘subjugation’

World

AFP
June 19, 2020

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday sparked mockery and dismay by suggesting the anti-racism protest of taking the knee was a symbol of “subjugation” that originated with “Game of Thrones”. Premier League footballers took a knee on Wednesday evening in solidarity with demonstrations across the world sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by US police. “I understand this sense of frustration and restlessness which is driving the Black Lives Matter movement,” Raab told Talk Radio when asked about the incident. “I´ve got to say, on this taking the knee thing, which I don´t know, maybe it´s got a broader history but it seems to be taken from (hit TV show) the Game of Thrones. “It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation. “But I understand people feel differently about it so it´s a matter of personal choice.

Latest News

More From World