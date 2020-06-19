UK foreign minister says taking knee is ‘subjugation’

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday sparked mockery and dismay by suggesting the anti-racism protest of taking the knee was a symbol of “subjugation” that originated with “Game of Thrones”. Premier League footballers took a knee on Wednesday evening in solidarity with demonstrations across the world sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by US police. “I understand this sense of frustration and restlessness which is driving the Black Lives Matter movement,” Raab told Talk Radio when asked about the incident. “I´ve got to say, on this taking the knee thing, which I don´t know, maybe it´s got a broader history but it seems to be taken from (hit TV show) the Game of Thrones. “It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation. “But I understand people feel differently about it so it´s a matter of personal choice.