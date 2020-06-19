UN urged to hold US ‘accountable’ over racism

GENEVA: The UN on Thursday wrapped up a historic debate about structural racism and police brutality in the United States and beyond — but rights groups voiced concern that countries might be backing away from committing to concrete action.

The urgent debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva went into a second day, with numerous countries and organisations outraged over police killings of African Americans like George Floyd. But rights groups noted that a draft resolution that initially called for a high-level international investigation into police violence against people of African descent in the United States had been watered down and risked becoming just a general condemnation of racism globally. “Some states are seeking to strip all references to the United States from the resolution,” Human Rights Watch´s Geneva director John Fisher told the council. Doing so, he warned, “would transform it into an ´all lives matter´ text, and risk making it so vague as to be meaningless. The American Civil Liberties Union meanwhile warned countries that “partial or half-baked measures of accountability won´t remedy structural racism.

The council will vote on the draft resolution, presented by African countries, on Friday or Monday, its secretariat said. The United States withdrew from the council in 2018 but keeps a wary eye on its deliberations. Washington complained of being singled out in the draft text, and a number of its allies, including Australia and Israel, spoke out against the US focus during the debate. In its current form, the text calls for UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet to investigate racism and civil liberties violations by the police against people of African descent in the United States. The UN debate began on Wednesday, shortly before sacked Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with murder for shooting a fleeing 27-year-old black man in the back. US President Donald Trump appeared in an interview Wednesday to defend the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, saying “I thought it was a terrible situation, but you can´t resist a police officer. I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country.

Brooks´s shooting came less than three weeks after Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer — since charged with murder — pressed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd´s death on May 25 fuelled a national and global uproar over racism and police brutality. - Resolution watered down

On the first day of the UN debate, which began with a minute of silence for Floyd, his brother Philonise made an impassioned speech via video link, saying his brother had been “tortured to death” as witnesses begged the officer to stop.