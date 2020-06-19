China moves closer to passing Hong Kong security law

BEIJING: China moved closer Thursday to passing a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that has raised international concerns it will end the financial hub´s limited freedoms.

A draft was submitted to the country´s top lawmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency said, and could be approved as soon as Saturday as the Communist Party seeks to end a pro-democracy movement that has rocked the semi-autonomous city.

China´s rubber-stamp parliament endorsed the planned legislation last month, sending the draft to the Standing Committee of National People´s Congress. The fast-tracking of the bill -- which is bypassing Hong Kong´s legislature -- has compounded fears in the semi-autonomous finance hub that mainland style political repression is on its way.

The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Wednesday urged China to reconsider the proposed law, saying they had "grave concerns" it threatens Hong Kong´s rights and freedoms. In response, senior Chinese foreign policy official Yang Jiechi said at a high-level meeting with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Hawaii that Beijing´s "determination" to introduce the law was "unwavering", according to a statement. "China resolutely opposes the words and deeds of the US side interfering in Hong Kong affairs and resolutely opposes the statement made by the G7 foreign ministers on Hong Kong-related issues," Yang said

Under a "One Country, Two Systems" agreement before Britain handed the territory back to China, Beijing agreed to let Hong Kong maintain certain liberties and autonomyuntil 2047 -- including legislative and judicial independence and freedom of speech.

The business hub has been convulsed by a year of huge and often violent rallies that began with an eventually aborted criminal extradition bill but morphed into a popular call for democracy and police accountability.