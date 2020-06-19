Troubled Trump attacks ex-aide who calls him not ‘fit’ for office

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump´s presidency was in turmoil Thursday after top ex-aide John Bolton declared him unfit for office, raising the stakes on a controversial re-election rally meant to boost his flailing campaign.

Trump´s once supremely self-confident march toward a second term was already in a hole due to criticism over his responses to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide anti-racism protests. He took another body blow Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled against his administration´s bid to remove protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants classified as "Dreamers."

In an extraordinary outburst on Twitter, Trump called decisions by the top court "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans." Now, the outsider president who had never even contested an election before his shock win in 2016, also faces a blistering insider attack from his former national security aide. "I don´t think he´s fit for office. I don´t think he has the competence to carry out the job," Bolton told ABC News to promote his book, "The Room Where it Happened."

The book -- which the White House is trying desperately to get stopped by court order -- alleges that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for re-election help, obstructed justice, and was no match for Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle," Bolton told ABC.

Trump, who has assiduously built his image as a president who is tough on China, lashed back at Bolton, calling him a "sick puppy" and dismissing the book as "fiction." But for all the scandals and even impeachment that Trump has weathered, the book inflicts a newly painful kind of wound.

A lifelong Republican and foreign policy hawk, Bolton is arguably well to the right of Trump and therefore not vulnerable to Trump´s usual attacks. Trump largely brushed off responsibility for the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 117,000 Americans and forced a traumatic economic slowdown, calling it "the invisible enemy" and blaming it on Beijing.

In a Wall Street Journal interview published Thursday, he teased that the Chinese might even have deliberately allowed the virus to spread because the US was "killing" them economically -- but then said he doubted this would have happened. Facing a wave of street anger over police brutality, Trump has also largely rejected rising public sentiment that the root problem is racism, instead labelling demonstrators radical leftists and anarchists.

On Saturday, Trump will fly to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to hold his first campaign rally since the coronavirus halted travel and big gatherings in March. With his TV show background and natural populist flair, Trump is far happier in front of cheering crowds than in the formal settings of the White House.

Trump is "very excited to get back on the road," his advisor Kellyanne Conway told reporters. So he´ll be hoping that the razzmatazz and the energy of the 20,000 strong crowd will jumpstart his re-election, which polls show him currently losing heavily to Democrat Joe Biden. Even as Americans only slowly ease out of lockdown, several other rallies are already being planned. But Trump is also going to have to hope that he doesn´t go down in history as the president who put political rallies ahead of people´s lives.