Ghulam Khan border to reopen on 22nd

MIRNASHAH: The authorities on Thursday announced to reopen the Ghulam Khan border crossing in North Waziristan for trade activities, which was closed down in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic on March 25.

“The decision to reopen the Ghulam Khan border on June 22 was taken at a meeting of civil and military officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan,” an official said.

The official said the trade activities would be carried out under the standard operating procedures (SOPs). “The vehicle will be disinfected and the coronavirus test of the drivers and other relevant people conducted at the quarantine centre established near the border,” he added.

The border was opened for trade activities on March 7. However, the crossing was closed down in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic to check the spread of the virus.