Three killed in Mansehra firing incident

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a woman, were killed and seven others sustained injuries over an honour-related incident in Lassan Nawab area here, officials said on Thursday.

“Three people have been killed and seven others injured when an armed group opened fire on a vehicle of a rival family over an enmity. The enmity started when a girl of slain family eloped with a man of rival group and married off with him some two years ago,” Tasveer Shah, the station house officer of Lassan Nawab Police Station, told reporters.

He said the armed group led by one Muhammad Faisal opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle of their rivals in Changi Dehrai village, leaving 10 people seriously injured. The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced three persons dead and shifted the injured to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad. The dead were identified as Khan Afsar, Nisar Ahmad and Gulnaz Bibi.

The SHO said that slain Khan Afsar’s daughter had got married with one of Muhammad Faisal on her free will some two years ago. He added that both the parties had exchanged harsh words with each other earlier in the day and police settled the dispute amicably but Muhammad Faisal and six others opened fire on rival families when they were on way back home at night. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused who managed to flee after the incident.

The police had lodged FIR under sections 302/324/148/149 of PPC against the accused on the written complaint of one Muhammad Majid, stated to be the nephew of slain Khan Afsar.