VCs flay low budgetary allocation for higher studies

PESHAWAR: The vice-chancellors of public sector universities have taken a strong exception to the minimal allocations for higher education in the federal budget and government’s bid to do away with the autonomy of the universities.

In an online meeting, chaired by Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, the vice-chancellors adopted two separate resolutions urging the federal government to revisit the budgetary allocations for the higher education and stop playing with the autonomy of the seats of higher studies.

The meeting was attended by majority of the universities from across the country. Some participants told The News that the meeting discussed in detail the federal budget and funds allocated for higher education. One of the vice-chancellors said that the meeting discussed that very nominal increase has been made in the budget for higher education. He said that the total allocation for the universities last year was Rs59 billion, but this year only Rs64 billion has been earmarked for the higher studies, which is the least an amount.

The allocation was not enough to cater the needs of the 175 universities in the country, he said. The seats of higher studies were facing severe financial constraints and their needs have multiplied in view of the current situations, he said. The universities have launched or were planning to launch online classes, while their resources have constrained as the students were unable to deposit their fees due to closure of the universities in the wake of Covid-19 emergency. In such a situation, substantial increase should have been made in the universities’ budget. But the government has completely neglected the most important sector, the meeting discussed. It would deteriorate the situation of the universities, which have already been facing serious situation, he said. The meeting urged the government to revisit the budgetary allocations for the universities and increase it in view of the needs of the universities. The participants also took serious notice of the government’s bid to target the autonomy of the universities. They said that in Punjab, the government has decided to remove vice-chancellors as chairpersons of universities’ syndicates and replace them with bureaucrats. The meeting adopted a resolution, urging the government to review the decision.