Fri Jun 19, 2020
New police station starts functioning

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The newly set up Rahman Baba Police Station started functioning after getting first head. Inspector Abdul Ghaffar has been posted as the first station house officer of the Rahman Baba Police Station. Two new police stations were set up in Peshawar a few days back. Mukarram Shah was posted SHO at the Shah Pur police station.

