SDC served over 0.5m landowners since 2016

MARDAN: Service Delivery Center (SDC) Mardan has provided services to more than 532,000 landowners of Mardan tehsil since 2016, an official said on Thursday. Speaking to this correspondent, SDC deputy director Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that SDC Mardan has been striving for transparency in land records and transfers for the last five years. He added that there were a lot of mistakes in the land records that had been going on for years and with the computerisation of the record all those errors have come to light and the process of correcting them is underway.Discussing the performance of SDC, he said in 2018, the centre provided services to 30,000 people while 7,696 transfers (intiqalat) and 22,924 fards were issued that generated Rs228 million revenue. In 2019, the SDC provided services to 40,000 people and issued 10,374 transfers (intaqalat) and 30,023 fards generating Rs344 million in taxes. He added that another problem for people who came to SDC is that there is no bank counter in SDC and people have to go to the bank. However, he added that talks are underway with the Bank of Khyber in this regard.