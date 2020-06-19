close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 19, 2020

Man held

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 19, 2020

PESHAWAR: The FIA arrested an accused for filming patients at a maternity clinic in Karak, officials said on Thursday. The officials said the FIA Cyber Crime Wing during an action in Karak arrested one Inamullah, a technician at a private clinic, and recovered 42 videos of patients that he had filmed. It was learnt the accused had threatened clinic owner to leak videos.

Latest News