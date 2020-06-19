tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The FIA arrested an accused for filming patients at a maternity clinic in Karak, officials said on Thursday. The officials said the FIA Cyber Crime Wing during an action in Karak arrested one Inamullah, a technician at a private clinic, and recovered 42 videos of patients that he had filmed. It was learnt the accused had threatened clinic owner to leak videos.