ANP chief sees conspiracies against 18th Amendment

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) warned on Thursday that the conspiracies against the 18th Amendment to the Constitution would hurt the federation.

ANP head Asfandyar Wali Khan said in a statement his party would not let the enemies of the country to succeed in conspiracies. He explained that the 18th Amendment to the Constitution was the product of a long process of consultation and hard work of all the political forces in the country. The ANP chief said the political parties from all parts of the country representing all ideological groups had unanimously prepared the amendment. He feared any attempt against the amendment, National Finance Commission Award or provincial autonomy would jeopardise the national harmony. Asfandyar Wali Khan warned of launching protest drive if the government tried to do away with the amendment or provincial autonomy.

He said that NFC Award had provided provinces with their rights but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not willing to give these rights.

The ANP chief said the government’s criticism of the constitutional amendment was a failed attempt to hide its incompetency. However, he said, the masses were now aware of the intention of the government. He said the rulers were unaware of the history that the experiment of strong federation had resulted in the disintegration of the country. The rulers must realise that strong provinces would ensure a strong federation, he added. The ANP chief believed that 18th Amendment had more support in the Parliament than the 1973 Constitution.