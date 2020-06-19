Class-IV employees protest for pay raise

Scores of Class-IV employees took to the streets while protesting against the non-increase of salaries in the budget 2020. The protesters belonged to various provincial departments. The demonstrators were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They marched on the city roads and later reached Women’s Hospital near the Dera Press Club where a rally was staged. The rally was addressed by Karim Nawaz, district president, Saqib Tanweer, general secretary, and other office-bearers of the association. The speakers demanded an increase of 15 percent in salaries to meet their needs and cope with high inflation in the market.