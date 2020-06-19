close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

Customs confiscates 1,080kg hashish

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
June 19, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Local customs officials on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle 1080kg hashish worth Rs324 million, sources said.

On a tip-off, a truck (TKS-723) was flagged down but the driver sped away and the raiding team headed by Superintendent Imtiaz Afridi and Inspector Mian Muhammad Adeel and Inspector Ziaur Rehman chased the vehicle. The driver took advantage of the darkness and escaped the arrest while leaving behind the truck.

The search resulted in the confiscation of 1080kg quality hashish worth Rs3.24 billion in the international market. The officials told media that the seized hashish was being smuggled from Balochistan to Punjab and Sindh, wherefrom it would be smuggled abroad.

