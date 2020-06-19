Crackdown on canal water thieves launched

KABIRWALA: The Irrigation Department along with police on Thursday launched a crackdown on the people involved in stealing water from canals.

The irrigation authorities conducted raids in various villages, including Jungle Mariala, Chak 2/R and 10/R and found water was being stolen from Syphon-7 Canal and recovered pipes and other alteration instruments from the spot.

Hafiz Junaid, Jahanian Irrigation SDO, told The News that the stolen water from the canal was being supplied to influential landlords. Junaid said that process of lodging FIRs against influential landowners at the Jahanian police station was underway.

A team had formed to inspect the lands and submit their report to where the stolen water was being supplied and FIRs would be registered against benefiting landowners, he told.

The SDO told that notices had been issued to all landowners to stop tampering of watercourses in their respective areas or face the consequences.

On the other hand, Kisan Ittehad Tehsil president Khizar Hayat Hiraj said that canal water was being stolen by influential landlords with the alleged connivance of the irrigation staff.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Department XEN Yaseen Azhar said that for identifying the culprits, the department had launched an inquiry in collaboration with its field staff deployed in the district.

The water theft had deprived smaller farmers and landowners from the much-needed water supply for their crops, he added.

The deprived farmers were forced to install tube-wells at their lands, which causes additional problems with maintaining underground water table, he maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that this operation was ordered by the Khanewal deputy commissioner after a protest campaign launched by small farmers and their families belonging to various areas of Jahanian, especially tail-end areas, against unavailability of irrigation water for several months.

Meanwhile, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi told that he had already held a meeting with the irrigation, revenue and police department officials to evolve a strategy to control water theft in the district.

The DC said that the canal water theft was a punishable crime, therefore, effective measures should be taken to control the water theft and the people involved in this crime deserve no leniency. He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the people involved in the canal water theft.

He said that the police and the district administration had adopted effective measures to make the campaign against water theft successful and the committees set up at the tehsil level was also made active.