Teach at home

This refers to the demand of opening educational institutions by private school and college associations. If they want to open up schools just to collect fees from students, then there are other means like teaching through online applications. Teachers can take online classes while sitting at home.

I urge the government to order school owners to close schools or arrange walkthrough gates, spacious rooms and online facility for faculty so that teachers can also teach from their homes easily.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana