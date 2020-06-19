Affordable masks

Wearing face masks is now mandatory for all those who move out their houses for purchase of necessities. But it is necessary to point out that masks and gloves of standard quality are not easily available everywhere. These are available only at a few shops at Rs30 each which many people can't afford.

Spending Rs60 for one set of mask & glove every time is not possible. It is therefore requested that the health ministry and the NDMA kindly take immediate steps so that masks and gloves are available at a reasonable price everywhere.

S Deedar

Islamabad