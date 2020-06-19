Pakistan asks India to act responsibly for regional peaceAg

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan told India on Thursday to realise that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions were increasingly imperilling peace and security in the region and that it must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.

According to a Foreign Office press release, Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri to protest the “indiscriminate and unprovoked” firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar and Nikial sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) on June 17.

Due to the Indian firing, 27-year-old Razeem, son of Saleem; 25-year-old Tehzeeb, son of Saleem; 13-year-old Ali Maroof, son of Muhammad Maroof — residents of Ratta Jabbar village in Nikial Sector — and 60-year-old Rasheeda Bibi, wife of Muhammad Hussain — resident of Lewana Khaiter village in Bagsar Sector — were martyred. Besides, 61-year-old Muhammad Hussain, son of Fateh Ali, resident of Lewana Khaiter village, sustained serious injuries.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1,410 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 12 shahadats (martyrdom) and serious injuries to 102 innocent civilians,” the statement said.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Chaudhri underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights law and international norms, further vitiated the already tense atmosphere. He said by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The DG (South Asia and Saarc) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged that Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.