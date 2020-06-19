Khattak tasked with placating disgruntled BNP-M

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday tasked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to lead negotiations with the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) — and other coalition government allies — to address their grievances.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, a day after BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal announced an end to his party’s alliance with the government. Besides Khattak, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Babar Awan attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Khan directed the government’s negotiation team to address the reservations of PTI-led government allies, including the BNP-M. Khan tasked Khattak to meet with representatives of disgruntled allies and address their concerns.

The Premier directed them to restart negotiations with BNP-M at once. The meeting agreed that all allies of government “are important and their reservations will be addressed”.