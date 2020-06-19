ECB to release extra aid for counties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced an additional aid package to support the professional and recreational game during the coronavirus pandemic.
The cash injection of Â£35.7 million ($45 million) follows an initial Â£61 million of support announced in March.
The 2020 domestic season has already been suspended for several months. It will not start until August 1 at the earliest. Around Â£30 million will be released to the 18 first-class counties and Marylebone Cricket Club at the start of August.
Recreational clubs will continue to have access to the ECB’s Â£20 million “Return to Cricket” scheme, and will also be given a 12-month holiday on loan repayments.
“It is the ECB’s responsibility to protect the whole game’s future during the financial uncertainty we face as a sport,” said Tom Harrison, the governing body’s chief executive.