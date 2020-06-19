Man City secure win as EPL restarts

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City secured the first win of the Premier League’s restart with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal at an empty Etihad on Wednesday as the English top flight’s return was marked by protests against racial injustice.

Both sets of players came together before kick-off to take a knee, as had Aston Villa and Sheffield United players in the first match after a 100-day stoppage due to coronavirus.

City’s victory closes the gap on Liverpool at the top to 22 points and means the Reds cannot secure the title when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

A minute’s silence before kick-off remembered those who had lost their lives to COVID-19, including Guardiola’s mother.

Black Lives Matter was also emblazoned on the back of shirts where the stars names are normally printed, as the players took a knee around the centre circle.

There was little return to normality once the game did kick-off to the hollow ring of an empty stadium as a torrential downpour added to the difficult conditions for the players.

However, City soon found their groove just as Arsenal were disrupted by two early injuries.

Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta had made a bold team selection on his return to the Etihad, where he spent three-and-a-half years as Guardiola’s assistant.

The Spaniard left Alexandre Lacazette and club record signing Nicolas Pepe alongside David Luiz on the bench, while Mesut Ozil did not even make the squad despite a temporary rule change to allow nine substitutes on the bench.