Langer hints at Sept return with short staff

SYDNEY: Australia’s scheduled series against Zimbabwe in the top end in August looks certain to be cancelled after the head coach Justin Langer indicated he was planning to have the team ready to play by September in anticipation of a possible white-ball tour of England.

On the day after Cricket Australia announced redundancies for 40 staff — far less than originally intended — as part of a reshaping of the governing body to reduce its cost base in a post-Covid-19 world, Langer spoke about undergoing the difficult task of telling the batting coach Graeme Hick he was no longer required as part of a reduced support staff.

He also expressed hope that cricket could strike a balance between the relatively cash poor game in which he had first emerged and the all-expenses paid extremes of recent campaigns including the 2019 World Cup and Ashes, in which Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh were taken on as highly paid “guest” coaches to aid Langer and the captains Tim Paine and Aaron Finch.

“It’s been a tough few days actually, that’s the truth of it. Having to tell Hicky yesterday morning was like facing Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh without a helmet and a box on. I was that nervous because you become good friends with them,” Langer said.

“They’re ripping human beings. There’s no doubt about that. You couldn’t meet a person with greater integrity than Graeme Hick and his work ethic is unbelievable.

“It’s nothing he’s done it’s more the impact of the cost cutting that we’re doing, it was really hard as it was seeing Kevin Roberts go the other day. You build relationships with these guys and the human side of it kicked in yesterday, not just with Hickey and Kev, but some of the other cuts that happened.”