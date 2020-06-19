Haider wants to excel in all formats

ISLAMABAD: Rookie batsman Haider Ali wants a permanent place in the national team in cricket’s all formats as he looks to play the role for Pakistan that Rohit Sharma plays for India.

In a video conference with media on Thursday, Haider said he has set his eyes on a permanent place in the team. “I want to play long for Pakistan and have been working hard to achieve that goal. Since Rohit is my ideal, I want to play the same role for Pakistan as he does for India.

“The best thing in Rohit that I like is his ability to convert fifties into hundreds and hundreds into double hundreds. That is my plan to stay long at the wicket and try to dominate bowling on the given day. I know this would never come easier but when you work hard, no reason you can’t achieve that target. What I am looking at is to get the first break and I would not let that go easily.”

He said he was lucky to get a chance to play for his country at such an early stage. “I could not believe a Facebook message that my father shared with me that I have been selected for the England tour. The moment I saw the PCB website, I started celebrating with my father who is the only reason why I pursued the game. He always supported me, boosted my confidence and continued extending all kind of help to me.”

Based at Sheenbagh village (Attock), Haider started his career as a tape ball cricketer, playing along with his cousin who had been the only youngster in his family playing the game. Then I started playing with hard ball, going on to represent the country at under-16 and then at under-19 level.

Haider, a hard hitting batsman, had shown exceptional talent while playing for under-19, Pakistan A, during PSL 2020 and then at the first-class level. “My season with Northern was a total success and I ended up scoring century in the final. I also got immediate success in PSL and want to continue with the same vein at international level. I know that is not an easy task but when you work hard and stay focus you can achieve the ultimate.”

He said coaches never tried to modify his style of batting, giving him all the luxury to play with his natural style. “They only built my confidence by saying that PSL and first-class cricket is no different to under-19 cricket. That helped me a lot.”

Amongst Pakistan cricketers, Haider praised Younis Khan for his style and resilience at the crease. “Shahid Afridi’s clean hitting had always been a treat to watch for me during my childhood.”

He said his desire had always been to enthrall crowd. “I want fans to remember me for my concentration, performance and ability to play long for my country.”

Haider wanted to take the England tour as an ideal chance to learn. “Look this is an opportunity which I want to grab with both hands. Even if I fail to get a chance to represent the country, around two and half months stay in England in company of greats would be a perfect stage for learning. I would try to make maximum use of this opportunity and overcome my flaws and weaknesses. I am sure I would emerge even a better batsman from the tour.”

Haider thanked PSL franchise coaches for giving him opportunity to represent Peshawar. “I tried to grab that opportunity with both hands. Thanks God Almighty I never let my coaches down by scoring consistently during 2020 edition.”