Archroma, Liberty in PPE venture

KARACHI: Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals manufacturing, has joined hands with Liberty Textile Mill Limited (Liberty), a leading producer in healthcare textiles, to produce high quality personal protective equipment (PPE), a statement said on Thursday.

“Liberty would be benefitting from Archroma’s specialty solutions for hygiene protection, and well-established technical expertise in the area of medical textiles. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the PPEs manufactured by Liberty are aimed at easing the current shortage of PPEs for medical professionals in Pakistan,” the statement said.

Liberty carries over two decades of experience in medical textiles and exporting them all over the

world. Its partnering with Archroma is a major step forward towards creating enhanced protection in the current crisis.

"With its advanced scientific knowledge and technical expertise, Archroma provides a complete set of specialty chemicals required to produce PPEs, in particular in the area of antimicrobial and barrier coatings," the company said.

It added that the project would assist in enhancing medical standards in hospitals, isolation centers and intensive care units, in Pakistan and, very soon, worldwide.