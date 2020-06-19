UEFA calls for transfer window to close across Europe on October 5

LAUSANNE: UEFA wants a harmonised European transfer window this summer closing on October 5, ahead of next season’s Champions League and Europa League group stages, football’s continental governing body said Thursday.

Following an executive committee meeting held via videoconference, UEFA said clubs would have until October 6 to register players for the group stage of next season’s European club competitions.

On Wednesday it was announced that the 2020-21 Champions League would start on October 20, with the Europa League group stage starting two days later.

The summer transfer window in Europe usually closes at the start of September, although individual countries do not all follow the same dates.

Football is still adapting after the current season was interrupted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.