England cricket chiefs unveil extra aid package

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced an additional aid package to support the professional and recreational game during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash injection of £35.7 million ($45 million) follows an initial £61 million of support announced in March.

The 2020 domestic season has already been suspended for several months. It will not start until August 1 at the earliest

Around £30 million will be released to the 18 first-class counties and Marylebone Cricket Club at the start of August.

Recreational clubs will continue to have access to the ECB’s £20 million “Return to Cricket” scheme, and will also be given a 12-month holiday on loan repayments.