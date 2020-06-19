Haider wants to emulate Rohit Sharma’s aggression

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new batting star Haider Ali on Thursday termed India batsman Rohit Sharma as his role model.

While talking to reporters in a video conference, Haider said that he had his eyes set on a permanent place in the Pakistan team, adding that he wants to play the same role for his team that Rohit plays for India.

“Rohit Sharma is my role model because of the way he gives the Indian team a start. It’s amazing,” Haider said.

“Whether it’s a Test, One-day International or a Twenty20, he comes with a thinking and takes the attack to the bowlers. I want to give the same start to the Pakistan team.”

Rohit has soared in recent years, having hit three double-hundreds in One-day Internationals, including a world record 264.

He also holds the record for hitting the most sixes in Twenty20 internationals — a staggering 127.

Haider said he admired Rohit’s consistent, aggressive style.

“Once he reaches 50 he thinks for 100, and on 100 he thinks of 150,” the youngster said.

Haider broke into Pakistan’s 29-member squad for the forthcoming England tour following several notable performances — including a losing half-century against India in the semi-final of the ICC Junior World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

“I could not believe a facebook message that my father shared with me that I have been selected in the squad for England tour. And when I saw it on the PCB website, I started celebrating with my father who is the only reason why I pursued the game,” he said.

The 19-year-old had shown exceptional talent, while playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 5 and then at the first class level.

“My season with Northern was a total success and I ended up scoring century in the final. I also got immediate success in PSL and want to continue with the same vein in international cricket too. I know it’s not an easy task but when you work hard and stay focused you can achieve anything,” said Haider.

Pakistan are scheduled to head to Britain next week to spend 14 days in quarantine before playing a first Test in Manchester from August 5.